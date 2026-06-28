Following a comfortable win last weekend, Alton’s 2nd XI hosted St Cross Symondians’ 2nd XI as they looked to get back into a winning streak.
Alton elected to bat on a used track, hoping to pile on the runs in 35-degree heat. In spite of losing an early wicket, the Brewers started well, cruising to 50 with just one down.
From this stage Alton began to lose a consistent stream of wickets. Slumping to 84 for five, Alton were in danger of a total capitulation.
Fortunately Mark Heffernan (48) was able to stop the rot. Aided by some useful cameos, Heffernan was able to keep the Brewers in the fight as he reined in his natural aggression to ensure he stayed until the end.
This crucial knock took the Brewers up to 210 all out in the final over - which while still under par, meant they had a defendable total.
Needing early wickets, Alton's opening attack did not falter as Arul Appavoo (three for 28) and Tom Andrews (one for 27) reduced the visitors to five for three with the new ball.
Alton's attack kept coming at the visitors and they continued to take regular wickets. But through it all Aiden Hawkesworth (113) remained steadfast. Effectively marshalling the tail, he was able to keep his side in the fight, but wickets did not stop falling at the other end.
The game stayed alive until the end, St Cross ultimately needing five to win off the last over but with nine wickets down.
Young seamer Harry Cavell (two for 34) had the ball with the game seemingly lost, but his extra pace was too much for Hawkesworth, who attempted to finish it in one ball and ballooned a top edge to mid off as Alton snatched a nail-biting victory by four runs.
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