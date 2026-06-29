Grayshott held leaders Blackheath to a draw in the I’Anson Cricket League Division One on Saturday, with Blackheath making 150 for nine in reply to Grayshott’s 170 for eight.
Results: Division 1 - Chiddingfold 129 (Melville 3-28). Elstead 130-7 (Jordaan 3-25). Points: Chiddingfold 4, Elstead 27; Frensham 247-9 (Richards 122, Hodge 3-50). Farncombe 231-8 (Fox 71, Cobbold 3-45). Drawn. Frensham 13, Farncombe 21; Grayshott 170-8 (Polasek 81, Hammond 4-37). Blackheath 150-9 (Lewis 3-32). Drawn. Grayshott 10, Blackheath 18; Dogmersfield 137 (Samad 60, Malik 3-26). Puttenham 140-3 (Khan 71). Puttenham 29, Dogmersfield 2; Tilford 91 (Mooney 4-5). Bramley 97-5. Tilford 2, Bramley 27.
Division 2 - Grayswood 163 (Beckett 61, Park 6-41). Blackheath ll 60 (Jackson 3-7). Blackheath ll 5, Grayswood 27; Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 132 (Abro 52, Carroll 4-20). Frimley 122 (Baldwin 3-21). Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 26, Frimley 5; The Bourne 288-6 (Farr 127). Peper Harow 172-9 (Duncan 3-44). Drawn. The Bourne 21, Peper Harow 9; Worplesdon & Burpham 161 (Blaxland 92, Askew 4-8). Churt & Hindhead 94 (Khan 4-15). Worplesdon & Burpham 27, Churt & Hindhead 5; Haslemere 218-5 (Hooker 107*). Shalford 138-8 (French 69*, Hooker 5-25). Drawn. Haslemere 20, Shalford 10.
Division 3 - Fernhurst 166 (Tahlat 5-32). Puttenham ll 167-5 (Ahmed 109). Fernhurst 4, Puttenham ll 29; Pirbright 64 (Clayton-Jones 3-17). Frensham ll 66-2. Pirbright 1, Frensham ll 29; Frimley Phoenix 44 (Van de Berg 7-24). Wood Street 45-8 (Warren 4-30). Wood Street 26, Frimley Phoenix 4; Hambledon 203 (Weerakoon 56, Morris 3-18). Badshot Lea 116 (Gray 53, Harvey 4-10). Badshot Lea 5, Hambledon 29.
Division 4 - Dogmersfield ll 148 (Swarbrick 3-12). Tilford ll 151-4 (Sherriffs 61*, A Raza 3-13). Dogmersfield ll 3, Tilford ll 30; Farncombe ll 251-3 (Baker 117*). Brook 203-5 (McCauley 87, Lamble 3-23). Drawn. Farncombe ll 19, Brook 9; Frimley ll 201-8 (Barnard 3-17). Harting 203-6 (Kyte 61, Ahmed 3-29). Frimley ll 7, Harting 29; Grayshott ll 218-8 (Clapham 65, Hall 4-31). Wrecclesham 39 (Mullin 5-25). Wrecclesham 4, Grayshott ll 29.
Division 5 - Wood Street ll 199-8. Bramley ll 171-8. Drawn. Bramley ll 10, Wood Street ll 19; Churt & Hindhead ll 273-5 (Higgins 69*, Scudamore 3-52). Milford 159-5. Drawn. Churt & Hindhead ll 19, Milford 8; Grayswood ll 136-8 (Campling 3-9). Chiddingfold ll 138-2 (Benbough 68*). Grayswood ll 2, Chiddingfold ll 29; Blackheath lll 176 (Sharma 3-16). Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 144 (Rizwan 64, Nash 6-14). Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 6, Blackheath lll 28; Peper Harow ll 125, Liphook lll 78. Peper Harow ll 26, Liphook lll 5.
Division 6 - Elstead ll 225-3. Farnham lll 151. Elstead ll 30, Farnham lll 3; Frimley Phoenix II 170. The Bourne ll 47. Frimley Phoenix ll 27, The Bourne ll 5; Alton lV 253-7. Grayswood lll 96-4. Drawn. Grayswood lll 7, Alton lll 19; Midhurst 165-8. Haslemere ll 142-8. Drawn. Midhurst 10, Haslemere ll 17; Fernhurst ll 180-7. Tilford lll 184-5. Tilford lll 28, Fernhurst ll 5.
Division 7 - Churt & Hindhead lll 143. Brook ll 84. Brook ll 5, Churt & Hindhead lll 26; Chiddingfold lll 211-7. Badshot Lea ll 214-6. Chiddingfold lll 7, Badshot Lea ll 28; Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 129. Farncombe lll 130-1. Farncombe lll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 1; Frensham lV 153. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 154-6. Frensham lV 5, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29; Frimley Phoenix lll 80. Grayshott lll 81-3. Grayshott lll 28, Frimley Phoenix lll 1; Farncombe Wanderers 255-8. Shalford ll 135-8. Shalford ll 5, Farncombe Wanderers 29.
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