Hampshire’s County Championship captain Ben Brown has signed a one-year contract extension which will see him remain at the Utilita Bowl until at least the end of the 2027 season.
Only one Hampshire player, Nick Gubbins, has scored more County Championship runs than Brown since he joined in 2022.
Ben Brown said: “I’m really pleased to stay at Hampshire for another season, I’ve really enjoyed the last four and a bit years I’ve been here.
“We’ve got a great squad, capable of competing with the very best across all formats of the game, and under Russell I’m sure we can bring a first trophy back to the Utilita Bowl since 2022.”
Brown’s 3,082 runs include six centuries and 15 fifties, with a career-best of 165 not out at the Utilita Bowl to set up an innings victory over Surrey.
With the gloves, Brown has claimed 200 catches, the most of any Division One wicket-keeper since 2022.
Director of cricket Giles White said: “Since joining the club, Ben has become an integral part of the squad. He’s a fantastic player, and his experience and leadership continue to drive standards within the group. He’s started the season strongly and will be a key figure for us heading into the business end of the Championship season.”
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