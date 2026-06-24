Hampshire’s County Championship captain Ben Brown has signed a one-year contract extension which will see him remain at the Utilita Bowl until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Brown, 37, joined Hampshire from Sussex before the 2022 season, taking over the reins as red ball captain in 2025.

Only one Hampshire player, Nick Gubbins, has scored more County Championship runs than Brown since he joined in 2022.

Ben Brown said: “I’m really pleased to stay at Hampshire for another season, I’ve really enjoyed the last four and a bit years I’ve been here.

“We’ve got a great squad, capable of competing with the very best across all formats of the game, and under Russell I’m sure we can bring a first trophy back to the Utilita Bowl since 2022.”

Brown’s 3,082 runs include six centuries and 15 fifties, with a career-best of 165 not out at the Utilita Bowl to set up an innings victory over Surrey.

This season Brown is Hampshire’s third-highest run-scorer, with 470 to his name. He has surpassed 50 five times, going on to reach a century in the win over Yorkshire at Headingley.

With the gloves, Brown has claimed 200 catches, the most of any Division One wicket-keeper since 2022.

Director of cricket Giles White said: “Since joining the club, Ben has become an integral part of the squad. He’s a fantastic player, and his experience and leadership continue to drive standards within the group. He’s started the season strongly and will be a key figure for us heading into the business end of the Championship season.”

In white ball cricket, Brown has helped Hampshire to the final of the men’s One-Day Cup twice, in 2023 and 2025, and recorded his highest List A score - 139 not out - against Northamptonshire at the Utilita Bowl in 2024.