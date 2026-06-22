Alton came within touching distance of a memorable victory over the Hampshire Academy last weekend.
After Alton elected to bat, the Academy edged home by two wickets in a tense and low-scoring encounter.
Alton found scoring difficult against a disciplined Academy attack and were eventually dismissed for 114 in 46.3 overs.
Michael Heffernan top-scored with 22, while Fred Egleston made 20 and debutant Sam Bridger contributed 11.
Dylan Kettle was the chief architect of Alton's collapse with an excellent return of four for 19, while Abdullah Iqbal claimed two wickets.
But defending their modest total, Alton made a sensational start. Bash Walters ripped through the Academy top order with three early wickets and, supported by Wilf Bridger, reduced the visitors to 14 for four.
With the pressure firmly on, Alton created another opportunity when Sam Ashman, then on 18, was handed a reprieve.
In such a tight contest, fine margins proved decisive and the Academy batsman capitalised, compiling a superb 60 from 73 balls to steer his side towards the target.
Even then, Alton refused to yield. Dan Sumner provided the breakthrough Alton desperately needed when he dismissed the influential Ashman with the score on 98, before Fred Egleston struck twice in quick succession to remove Jensen Mogridge and Tom Wellings.
Tom South trapped Abdullah Iqbal leg before wicket as the hosts reduced Hampshire Academy to 110 for eight and raised hopes of an unlikely victory.
But the visitors' lower order held their nerve to reach 115 for eight and seal victory with just two wickets to spare.
Despite the defeat, there was much to admire in Alton's performance. Outstanding spells from Walters (three for 18) and Egleston (two for 19), excellently supported by Bridger, South and Sumner, ensured Hampshire Academy had to fight for every run in a match that could have gone the other way.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.