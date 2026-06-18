Fifteen-year-old Khan Qadar carried his bat for an unbeaten century which led Waverley Cricket Club to an emphatic 138-run victory away to Oakley in a 40-over match on June 14.
Oakley won the toss and put Waverley in to bat, but they might have regretted their decision as Khan and his opening partner Jim Wright got Waverley off to a flying start. When Wright was bowled by George Oliphant at 83, he had scored 62.
Khan was then joined at the crease by his dad, Atif Qadar, which encouraged Khan to start to play his shots. When Atif was out 81 runs later for 31, Khan had moved on to 50.
Drew Upward and Simon Brewer came and went, for ten and 16 respectively, but Khan was magnificent and went on to make 101 not out by the conclusion of Waverley’s innings.
Oliphant got a second wicket, that of Aiden Upward for one, to finish with two for 46. Sam Tempest assisted with nine, allowing the visitors to go in for tea having made 263 for five.
Billy Turner, Kris Tucknott and Will Rutt all bowled and took a wicket each for Oakley.
Josh Carpenter and Mike Tiley opened for Oakley and soon got ahead of the run rate, but then Toby Elborough and Adrian Day found their line and length and slowed down the home side’s scoring. Carpenter (14) went first at 31 and Tiley (30) 23 runs later.
With the openers bowled out, Adam Carmichael (three for 26) and Tempest (two for seven) replaced them and ripped out the middle order after Archie Taylor (21) and Harry Tucknott (20) had held them up.
Upward brothers Finley (one for 11) and Drew (two for two) ended the innings, with only Thomas McCarthy (13) offering any resistance as Oakley were bowled out for 125 after 35 overs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.