Four new trustees have been appointed to take responsibility for The Glebe in West Liss and to help secure its future as a valued local cricket ground.
The appointment marks an important step in ensuring that The Glebe is held and managed in a way that supports the return of cricket, while also allowing continued youth football use under the agreed arrangements.
The new trustees are now focused on the immediate practical work needed to bring the ground and clubhouse back into good order.
This will include a programme of cleaning, tidying and general restoration, with the aim of creating the right conditions for cricket activity to resume at The Glebe in due course.
Liss Athletic Football Club will continue to use The Glebe for youth football under a new agreement that allows football and cricket to co-exist, while recognising cricket as the primary long-term use of the ground.
Andrew Barry, who is one of the trustees, said: “We are pleased to have reached this point and to be able to focus on the future of The Glebe.
“Our immediate priority is to get the ground and clubhouse back into good order and to start the work needed to support the return of cricket.
“We hope, over time, that The Glebe can once again play an important role in the sporting and social life of West Liss.”
The trustees also hope to encourage local support for the next phase of work, including membership, volunteering and practical help with the clean-up and restoration of the site. Further updates will be shared in due course.
The photograph shows Richard Pearcey, a Glebe supporter, on the left, followed by three new trustees of The Glebe, Andrew Barry, Paddy Payne and Kevin Shilling. The fourth trustee is George Crofton, who was unavailable for the picture.
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