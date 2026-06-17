After a dominant season that saw them finish firmly at the top of the Southern League, Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-17s headed into the national finals fuelled by hopeful expectations.
Their route to the nationals was near-flawless, but the national finals proved a far tougher test. Waiting for them were the northern titans Manchester and Sheffield, eastern heavyweights Soham and Letchworth, and their familiar fierce southern rivals Invicta.
The tournament opened with a familiar clash against Invicta. It was a typically physical encounter which ultimately saw the Farnham players leave the rink with plenty of bruises and a tough opening defeat.
Farnham’s second match was against a talented Manchester squad, and the eventual national winners proved too strong, with Farnham losing 8-4.
Refusing to let their heads drop, the team rallied for the final match of day one, showing off their regular season brilliance with a dominant 8-2 victory.
Day two brought no respite, beginning with a close clash against eventual runners-up Letchworth. It was a tight encounter in which the Farnham defence held firm, only for Letchworth’s patient game plan to break through with three late goals, resulting in a 3-0 defeat.
The final match of the weekend saw Farnham face an ever-pressing, highly technical and creative Soham side. The team fought hard but ultimately fell to an 8-1 defeat and finished fifth overall.
The under-17 national finals marked a poignant milestone for the club. It was one of the final youth appearances for four of Farnham’s most inspirational under-17 players.
As this chapter closes, the next begins for them. For Max Ousey and Thomas Broom, the SECRHA Cup will be their last appearance before moving solely to senior level. Kyle Piper and Erin Lloyd will also pull on their national kit and represent England at the under-17 European Championship this July before stepping into Farnham’s senior teams.
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