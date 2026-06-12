Farnham Town midfielder Darryl Sanders has signed a new one-year contract with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Sanders joined Farnham from Bracknell Town in the summer of 2023 and has played a pivotal role in the club’s three successive promotions from the Combined Counties Premier Division South to the National League South.
In his first season at Farnham, Sanders produced 39 goal contributions in 28 games as the Town won the 2023-24 Combined Counties Premier Division South title.
In the following campaign, Sanders produced 24 goal contributions in 30 appearances as the Town won the 2024-25 Isthmian League South Central Division title.
Sanders produced 30 goal contributions in the 2025-26 campaign as Farnham finished in second place in the Southern League Premier South to qualify for the play-offs.
Sanders scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot in Farnham’s 2-1 play-off semi-final victory against Berkhamsted before netting the opener from the penalty spot in the Town’s 5-1 play-off final win against Gloucester City.
“Big players deliver in big moments and Darryl has done that for us time and time again since I first worked with him,” said Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson.
“From my first season here, I’ve always seen him as a huge asset to the squad because he can make things happen that most players simply can’t. Whether it’s a goal, an assist or a moment of quality out of nothing, he’s got that ability to change games.
“What people perhaps don’t always see is what a brilliant lad he is around the dressing room as well. He’s hugely respected by the group and he cares massively about the club.
“Those two penalties in the play-offs under that amount of pressure just continue to cement his status as a Farnham Town legend in my eyes. To step up in those moments and deliver says everything about his character and quality.
“I’ve got no doubt Darryl will continue to play a massive role for us as we move into the National League South.”
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “I’m thrilled that Darryl will be coming with us into the National League South.
“His attacking output numbers are genuinely mind-boggling.
“The system we’ve played over the past few seasons has largely been built around Darryl, and it’s been incredibly effective.
“Darryl has so much talent and ability, I’m really looking forward to seeing him test himself at the highest level he’ll have ever played at.”
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