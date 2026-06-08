Farnham Town midfielder Billy Clifford has signed a new one-year contract with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Clifford joined Farnham from Farnborough for the run-in last season and scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 Southern League Premier South play-off final win against Gloucester City to seal the Town’s promotion to the National League South.
“Keeping Billy with us is one of the most important pieces of business the club could’ve done this summer,” said Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson. “It’s a testament to the club to be able to keep him.
“When we brought Billy in right at the end of the season, he was obviously one we brought in with an eye on next season. He was someone we wanted to embed in the group now and then build around for 2026-27.
“The way he dictates the game from the middle is special. He’s established a great rapport with the group we have here and that should only continue to flourish.
“He’s one of the leaders in the dressing room, with well over a decade of experience in the professional game. Players like him are hard to come by and when you have one, you can’t let them go.
“What can I say about the play-off final that hasn’t already been said. The vision was for Billy to come on and take the game away from Gloucester, and he did that emphatically. A hat-trick in the biggest game of the club’s history is special stuff.
“Off the pitch, Billy is one of the nicest and most genuine people I’ve worked with. I can’t wait to keep working with him next season.”
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “I couldn’t be happier that Billy has decided to continue with us for another season.
“He joined us for the run-in and made an instant impact in the side. His quality was there for all to see – he was too good for the level.
“He’s a serial winner and a standard setter in the dressing room. I believe he’s someone who makes the rest of the group up their game.
“If Billy was able to have that sort of impact in our side in just six weeks, imagine what he could do with a full pre-season under his belt with this group, working in training, acclimatising to the club properly. I know the fans will be chuffed.”
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