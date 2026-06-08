Farnham Town midfielder Harry Cooksley has signed a new one-year contract with the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Cooksley joined Farnham from Hartley Wintney in the summer of 2023 and has played a pivotal role in the Town’s three successive promotions from the Combined Counties Premier Division South to the National League South.
In his first season at Farnham, Cooksley was named the players’ and manager’s player of the season in 2023-24 as the Town completed an unbeaten league campaign and won the Combined Counties Premier Division South title.
Cooksley was again at the heart of Farnham’s success in 2024-25, with his 15 assists earning him the club’s playmaker of the season award as the Town won the Isthmian League South Central Division title and earned promotion to the Southern League Premier South.
A detour to the Love Island villa followed, but Cooksley returned to the fold at Farnham in the autumn of 2025. Playing in a slightly deeper position, Cooksley made 44 appearances as the Town were promoted to the National League South via the Southern League Premier South play-offs.
“I think Harry surprised a lot of people this season with how much he kicked on despite all the outside noise around him,” said Farnham Town manager Paul Johnson.
“He came back in brilliant condition, earned his place in the side and became a regular starter for us again. Every time he stepped on the pitch he gave absolutely everything for the team.
“What really stood out to me was how big he was for us in the play-offs. In the biggest moments, against the toughest opposition, he stepped up and showed his quality and experience.
“He’s been a massive part of what we’ve built here over the past few years and I’m delighted he’ll be with us again for next season.”
Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo added: “Harry seems to get better with age. The higher we go, the more impressive he gets.
“He’s had to adapt his game this season from being one of the biggest goal threats and creative forces in the team in his first two years to being a more disciplined, deep-lying player this season, and to great success.
“Coming back from Love Island, he could’ve easily pursued other opportunities. But he didn’t, which I think is a testament to him and how much he loves being here at Farnham.
“Being close with him away from football, I can see how much he’s had to juggle in his personal life as he’s gone from just your every day chap to a celebrity, but he’s taken it all in his stride and somehow, his football hasn’t suffered in the slightest. If anything, I think this season was his most impressive, at the toughest level we’ve played.
“He’s as fit as I’ve ever seen him, and he’s really added that industrious, work-house style to his game. Obviously it goes without saying, his quality with the ball at his feet is up there with the best I’ve seen at Farnham, but he’s really rounded his game nicely and continues to raise his game as the opponents get tougher, and also the competition for places at Farnham gets stronger.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing Harry play a big role in a National League South side next season as he continues the story with us.”
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