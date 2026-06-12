Following an excellent season as runners-up in the Southern League, Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-15s headed to the national finals.
It was always going to be a huge challenge for Farnham. The tournament brought together the strongest teams from the Eastern and Northern counties, including sides with unbeaten records and enormous goal differences.
Simply reaching the national finals was an achievement in itself and a privilege for the Farnham squad. The winners earn the honour of representing their club at the prestigious under-15 Eurockey tournament in Spain this October.
The young Farnham side opened the tournament, and their first match was against regional rivals Invicta. Despite the familiarity, early nerves showed and the scoreboard didn’t fall their way.
As the tournament progressed, any initial intimidation faded. The Farnham players dug deep, found their rhythm, and matched their opponents' physicality and intensity.
By the final games, the under-15s were playing with the usual passion and power that defines Farnham. They chased every loose ball, defended tirelessly, blocked shots and launched counter-attacks, fighting until the last second. Their persistence was eventually rewarded with two solo goals from Felix Clark. Despite growing in confidence and effort, the team recorded losses across all their matches.
While it wasn’t the fairytale ending in terms of medals, the experience of competing at the highest level of youth roller hockey has helped fuel their ambition for next season. The players continue to develop, determined to push further not only at regional level, but also to extend their success to national level.
Coach Isaac Waller congratulated the under-15s on a successful season overall, and for representing Farnham with such determination. Soham produced an excellent performance to win the national finals, while runners-up Manchester were also impressive throughout the tournament.
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