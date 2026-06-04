Four Farnham Roller Hockey Club players have been selected for the final England under-17 teams ahead of this summer’s European Championships.
This year’s tournament takes place in Braga, Portugal, from July 20 to July 25.
In the under-17 female team, Farnham’s Erin Lloyd and Lois Bradshaw have both secured their places on the final list. This will be their third cap for England, in addition to their experience in other European tournaments like GoldenCat and Eurockey.
The duo have been key figures in the league-winning under-17 team, as well as in the newly-formed Female Premier League team and the under-17 female squad, where Bradshaw is currently the top goalscorer.
They are joined by Sophie French, who, despite being from Letchworth Roller Hockey Club, has been an outstanding loan player for Farnham’s Female Premier League squad. Her work rate and positive personality have made her a valuable member of the team.
Farnham’s success also extends to the fiercely-competitive England under-17 male team, with the selection of Kyle Piper.
Chosen for England last year but unable to travel because of injury, Piper’s return highlights his resilience and determination. He finished as the second-highest goalscorer in the under-17s league, playing a pivotal role in helping Farnham secure the under-17 league title.
This summer will mark Piper’s first opportunity to represent England internationally.
Head coach Carlos Amaral Junior said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Erin, Lois, Sophie and Kyle. They have worked so hard for this opportunity and we will be cheering them on.”
Farnham Roller Hockey Club president Adam Collins added: “We are bursting with pride for them. It’s a remarkable achievement for the players and the club.”
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://tinyurl.com/48fcvx56 for further details.
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