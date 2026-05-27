Farnham Roller Hockey Club have enjoyed spectacular success this season, with an impressive four out of their eight teams currently holding first position in their respective leagues.
As the league season draws to a close, the club’s focus has firmly shifted towards preparing for the upcoming national league finals and various cup tournaments, as well as strengthening the club’s internal structures for the new season.
To kickstart this preparation, the club hosted a successful practice tournament. It was designed to give youth teams more competitive match practice while simultaneously providing a low-pressure environment for club parents and players to try their hand at essential volunteer roles.
The competitive spirit on display exceeded all expectations. Across the three age groups – under-13, under-15 and under-17 – the players stepped up and treated the fixtures like proper league games. This intensity gave the club's new volunteers a truly authentic game-day experience to practice in.
Youth players also stepped into roles. Two of the under-17 players, Thomas Broom and Max Ousey, took to the rink as referees, supported by Farnham Roller Hockey Club chairman Adam Collis and head of referees Tony Sollars.
Meanwhile off the rink, five new timekeeper volunteers, Jen Cosgrave, Adel Spann, Linda Dabrowski, Helen Morgan, and Female Premier League player and under-13s coach Lucy Wood, did a stellar job mastering the match clock, shot clock, official match forms and live system.
Farnham Roller Hockey Club will be running more practice tournaments to get even more people involved behind the scenes, as having a deep pool of trained volunteers is vital for the club to run matches smoothly at home and away.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://tinyurl.com/48fcvx56 for further details.
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