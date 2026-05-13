Surrey & Hampshire Roller Skating Club (SHRSC) – which acts as a feeder club for Farnham Roller Hockey Club – organised a lively beginners’ tournament.
The three-hour event welcomed around 20 children aged from five upwards, including three goalkeepers, for an afternoon focused on fun, teamwork and building confidence on skates.
The beginner tournaments, first introduced by Farnham Roller Hockey Club chairman Adam Collis earlier this year, were created to make the sport more accessible to new players.
Children were placed into balanced teams, enabling more experienced skaters to support beginners throughout the afternoon. For some, it was their first tournament. Others began skating in SHRSC’s weekly sessions and have since progressed into full club players, like Sophia Dabrowski, Marley and Sienna Morgan, Beau Scrivener, Ben Crosgrave, and Logan and Hunter Barrell.
Scrivener, who is usually an outfield player, volunteered to try goalkeeping for the first time. She enjoyed it so much she has now begun doing some goalkeeper training.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.