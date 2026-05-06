Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s Female Premier League team hosted the league’s penultimate tournament of the season.
With Farnham not playing in the league’s final tournament of the season in Middlesbrough, the team finished their debut campaign with a home tournament.
In their first Premier League season, Farnham aimed to finish strongly and secure third place.
Farnham’s first game was against league leaders King’s Lynn, who’d beaten Farnham 1-0 previously.
Both sides started strongly, but a long-range strike put King’s Lynn ahead within three minutes. Erin Lloyd equalised for Farnham in the 14th minute, and from then on the teams were well matched. The goalkeepers were put under immense pressure at both ends, but the game finished 1-1.
Farnham’s second game was against a diminished Colchester squad. With an outstanding performance in goal in the first game, Hattie showed the team her versatility playing outfield and put the first goal on the scoreboard in the fifth minute, while Courtney Wheeler took over in goal. Sophie French, who is at Farnham on loan from Letchworth, followed up with Farnham’s second goal. A reply from Colchester meant the score was 2-1 at half-time.
As the game progressed, Farnham found the back of the net with two goals for Hannah Sollars, a second goal for French, and goals for Lelani Petzer and Lois Bradshaw. Colchester had no substitutes but put up a determined fight and scored their second. The game ended 7-2, and was played with great sportsmanship.
Farnham captain Lucy Collis said: “The team have really enjoyed their first season in the Premier League and they all gave 100 per cent. We will definitely be back next season.”
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://tinyurl.com/48fcvx56 for further details.
By Sarah Lloyd
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