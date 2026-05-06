Farnham’s second game was against a diminished Colchester squad. With an outstanding performance in goal in the first game, Hattie showed the team her versatility playing outfield and put the first goal on the scoreboard in the fifth minute, while Courtney Wheeler took over in goal. Sophie French, who is at Farnham on loan from Letchworth, followed up with Farnham’s second goal. A reply from Colchester meant the score was 2-1 at half-time.