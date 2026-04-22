Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-11s delivered an impressive performance to reach the semi-finals of the National Cup.
The National Cup brings together multiple age groups from clubs across the country to compete for the national title.
Drawn against familiar rivals Invicta in the quarter-finals, Farnham started with confidence. Goals from Max, Hugo, Sienna, Toby and Immy saw them dominate the match, building steadily before securing an emphatic 13-2 victory and a well-deserved place in the semi-finals.
The team also benefited from the efforts of Freddy, the team’s six-year-old goalkeeper, and the versatile Sophia, usually the under-13 goalkeeper but stepping out as an outfielder for this competition.
Their next opponents were Manchester, widely regarded as strong contenders. Farnham rose to the challenge with determination, keeping the match tight. At half-time the score was level at 1-1, and the second half became a gripping contest. Despite their efforts, Manchester edged ahead and held on for a 6-4 win.
Although the players were disappointed not to reach the National Cup final, their performance showed real progress.
Farnham under-11s coach Greg Ashley-Buck said: “I am such a proud coach.
“The kids all did their absolute best and fought from the first minute until the last. Semi-finalists in their first ever national cup is an outstanding achievement and I couldn’t be more pleased with their performance.”
The day was filled with pride from families and supporters who followed every moment, celebrating the goals, riding the nerves of the semi-final, and recognising how much the children put into their games.
This season is far from over for the Farnham under-11s. Having finished first in the Southern League, they now turn their attention to an upcoming friendly against Letchworth, carrying forward the confidence and togetherness gained in the National Cup.
By Charlotte Ashley-Buck
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