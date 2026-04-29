Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-17 female team made a confident return to tournament action, in what felt like an extra special day for the squad.
Farnham travelled with a full squad and also welcomed new assistant coach Lucy Collis.
A senior England international and Farnham Female Premier League player, Collis is highly regarded by the girls and joins Scott Wheeler on the coaching team.
The under-17 female Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association League event retained its warm, fun atmosphere as players from across clubs and regions reunited.
Farnham opened against the formidable King’s Lynn, knowing a disciplined defence would be essential. The breakthrough came just 40 seconds in, when Lois drove into the area and Erin reacted to force the ball past the goalkeeper. Their partnership delivered again in the second half when Lois threaded a pass in and Erin finished with a powerful angled shot.
Farnham’s defence held firm to secure a clean sheet, with Courtney making key saves.
The second match, against Letchworth, began evenly. Letchworth took the lead through Sophie, who navigated the defence to score. Lois produced a superb solo equaliser in the final seconds of the first half, looping from behind the goal to finish with a back-facing backhand.
The second half swung firmly in Farnham’s favour. Lois added two further solo goals, a powerful flick from the halfway line and one from short range. Eleven-year-old Annabel, stepping up from the under-13s, then made her mark by scoring two more goals. One was a sharp rebound finish from Lois’ shot and the other a stunning solo goal.
The 5-1 victory underlined the squad’s teamwork, defensive strength and attacking efficiency.
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