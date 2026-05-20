Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s under-15/under-17 female roller hockey team travelled to Burwell for their penultimate tournament of the season, facing Soham and ECU.
With just two Eastern Counties Roller Hockey Association league tournaments remaining this season, Farnham knew they needed a strong performance to protect their lead at the top of the standings.
Farnham started brightly, and within the first three minutes, Erin Lloyd produced a moment of individual brilliance. She weaved through the Soham defence before calmly slotting home the opening goal.
Soham stayed in the contest and managed to resist countless attempts from Farnham to score. Soham managed to equalise with just five seconds left in the first half, sending the teams into the half-time break level at 1-1.
In the second half Soham committed two blue card offences in quick succession, earning back-to-back power plays. During the first power play, Alba Devine – who is on loan at Farnham from Herne Bay United – reacted quickly and scored her first goal for Farnham, putting the team 2-1 ahead.
The second blue-card advantage didn’t produce a goal, but Farnham continued to control the tempo. With five minutes left, Issy Humphries – who is on loan at Farnham from Invicta – extended Farnham’s lead, securing a 3-1 victory with an effective flick shot.
Farnham then had a top-of-the-table clash against second-placed ECU. The game saw some some excellent hockey played and it became an intense tactical battle, with possession shifting back and forth as both sides looked composed on the ball and dangerous going forward. Both goalkeepers were kept busy throughout.
Defensively, both teams remained resolute under pressure, resulting in a hard-fought 0-0 draw, a fair outcome from an evenly-matched contest.
Farnham are three points clear of ECU with all to play for in the final tournament of the season in Letchworth in June.
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