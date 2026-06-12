Farnham Town chairman Harry Hugo was delighted by the turnout at the club’s fans’ forum.
The Town have achieved three successive promotions from the Combined Counties Premier Division South to the National League South under Hugo’s watch, culminating in the dramatic 5-1 Southern League Premier South play-off final victory against Gloucester City at the end of last season.
With Farnham taking their place at Step 2 for the first time in the club’s history next season, plenty of work is going on at The Memorial Ground this summer to get the facilities ready for National League South football.
The fans’ forum gave Farnham’s supporters the chance to hear about all the work going on behind the scenes off the pitch.
“There is so much work going on at the ground right now, so I wanted to take people out to the pitch while it was still nice and light,” said Hugo.
“When the fans walk in for our first pre-season friendly it's going to look different.
“We had loads of great questions. We've done well in the past three years to get away from any negativity because we've been incredibly successful, but it’s always good to get some searching questions.
“It was great to see fans who are super passionate about what we're doing, why we're doing it and how long I am going to be committed to it. It's great to see so many people care.
“There's a huge amount that has to be done here to ready ourselves for a new level of football.
“We're a growing club. We've had games with more than 2,000 people here and we quite periodically have more than 1,000 people here, so we have to get better at delivering on big crowds.
“We also have to add more zones to make sure the fan experience is really good and there's different experiences for partners and sponsors.
“It's going to cost a lot of money but we're here for the long-term and we're trying to do things in the right way.
“Lots of people talk about what happens on the pitch but I think what's really important is what we've achieved off it as well.
“I'm very proud to say that I’m investing in the local area. I'm a Farnham boy and I love the town.
“I've fallen back in love with the town having moved out when I was 16. I've been here now for four years. I live a short drive away but I spend my life here at the football club. I've just bought a house up the road to renovate and it means so much to me.
“I'm really glad we've been able to deliver on the pitch – now it's for me to deliver off it.”
Hugo hopes the fans’ forum left Farnham’s supporters feeling excited ahead of the start of pre-season in July.
“I hope people left invigorated and excited about what's happening and have got some answers to some of their questions,” said Hugo.
“Maybe some people just came to listen and take in what's going on and maybe see part of the works that have been going on, but it was a great attendance and I'm really appreciative of everyone who gives their Monday night to the football club in June when it's raining.”
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