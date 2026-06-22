An excellent innings of 97 by Alex Andrews led Clanfield’s 1st XI to a convincing 52-run victory over league leaders Fareham & Crofton.
After Clanfield won the toss and elected to bat, Andrews held their batting together throughout and fell just short of a deserved century.
His best partnership was a stand of 55 with Tom Wright, who made 17. Despite Andrews’ efforts, Clanfield were bowled out for what appeared to be a below-par 189, with Gary West the standout bowler for Fareham & Crofton, claiming three for 22.
In reply, Mickey Rossouw gave Clanfield the perfect start by dismissing J Tucker for a duck in the opening over.
Fareham & Crofton recovered steadily, reaching 108 for three after 20 overs. However, the dismissal of top scorer P Briggs for 60 sparked a dramatic collapse. Fareham & Crofton were eventually bowled out for 137, with Ollie Sedgwick producing a match-winning spell of five for 33 from his nine overs.
At home against Steep’s 2nd XI, Clanfield’s 2nd XI lost the toss and were put into bat. Openers Stuart Cameron and Grant Woolley (21) provided a solid foundation before Woolley was dismissed in the 16th over with the score on 62.
Quick contributions from Kris Lane (21) and Tom Clay (23) helped move the score on to 121, while Cameron reached his maiden half-century for Clanfield.
A valuable partnership of 53 between Cameron and Scott Richardson, making his first league appearance following a lengthy injury lay-off, took the total to 174 before Cameron was dismissed for a well-made 78.
In the closing overs, Richardson (43) and Taylor (16) added a further 50 runs, guiding Clanfield to an impressive 224 for four from their allotted overs.
Opening bowlers Malcolm May and Lily George found conditions challenging against some aggressive stroke play from Steep’s openers. The visitors had reached 99 in the 18th over before Tom Clay (two for 40) broke through, dismissing G Hughes for 49.
Kris Lane then claimed a couple of wickets, but with James Kiddle and his batting partners continuing to score freely, the game appeared to be slipping away from Clanfield as Steep remained ahead of the required run rate.
However, Kiddle’s dismissal for 77, courtesy of Guy Andrews (three for 23), with the score on 153 proved to be the turning point. Wickets began to fall regularly, and Clanfield seized control of the contest.
Lily George wrapped up the innings with the final wicket in the 40th over as Steep were dismissed for 199, giving Clanfield a hard-fought 25-run victory.
Clanfield Cricket Club is based at South Lane Meadow in Clanfield and aims to provide a friendly and supportive environment for anyone in the Clanfield area who wants to be involved in cricket.
A few years ago the club only had a small group of members playing midweek and Sunday friendlies against other local teams, but incredible passion and commitment has resulted in the club becoming a thriving aspect of the Clanfield community.
It has two teams playing Hampshire League cricket, Sunday and midweek friendly teams, women's softball cricket teams, and under-nine, under-11, under-13 and under-15 level junior teams. It also runs the Dynamos and All Stars schemes for children aged from five to 11.
There are coaching, umpiring and scoring opportunities. People who just want to help or spectate are also welcome. For more information visit www.clanfieldcricketclub.org
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