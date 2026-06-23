Waverley Cricket Club lost by 34 runs away to Elstead in a 35-over match.
Elstead’s Pete and Joe Lincoln opened the batting and it wasn’t long before Scott Upward got Joe’s wicket for two runs. Skipper Pete went on to score 50, when he had to compulsorily retire.
A change of bowling brought on Ali Mortiboys and after a slow start he managed to get two wickets. The home side now looked in trouble but Ollie Lincoln (45) and Barry Young (18) dug in and lifted the score healthily until Adrian Day (two for 28) removed them both.
At this point Archie Bisley (32 not out) and David Twillbill (11 not out) saw Elstead to a good 191 for six at the allotted 35-over point.
Waverley’s Atif Qadar (37) and Wayne Torrey (seven) put on 25 until Torrey was caught by one of Joe Lincoln’s four catches of the afternoon.
Chris Beanland replaced him and they put on 32 before Qadar was caught and bowled by Barry Young, bringing in Simon Brewer (35) for a partnership of 45 before he was caught on the rope by Young trying to clear the boundary fielders.
Waverley’s middle order then collapsed, with Archie Bisley taking two for 17. Marcus Carmichael (11), Drew Upward (six) and Mortiboys (five) added a few but the allotted overs ran out with Waverley 34 runs short on 157 for seven.
Waverley Cricket Club plays friendly village cricket matches virtually every Saturday and Sunday from April until late September.
It has a solid member base and has no trouble finding a good team to meet for fixtures, most of which are in the Surrey, Hampshire and Sussex area. Waverley does not have a home ground and always welcomes new members and new opponents.
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