Farnham Roller Hockey Club had plenty to celebrate after one of their youth teams won silverware at the South Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association (SECRHA) cup tournament.
Three of Farnham’s youth squads qualified for the SECRHA cup tournament.
Farnham’s under-13 and under-15 teams took part in the knockout event, which is reserved for the top two teams in each league.
Farnham’s under-17 squad had also earned their knockout spot but had to forfeit their place because of injuries.
In the under-15 category, Farnham faced Invicta in what turned out to be an end-to-end epic and the match of the season.
The teams locked horns early on, trading goals within just ten seconds of each other to be on level terms at 1-1.
Invicta took the lead twice in the first half, but a resilient Farnham answered back both times, first with a goal from Felix Clarke, and then an equaliser from Marley Morgan.
That sent the teams into half-time locked at 2-2 as a passionate contingent of traveling Farnham parents and supporters created a deafening wall of sound.
The drama continued in the second half when a blue card forced Farnham down to a three-player disadvantage.
Defying the odds, Farnham’s squad dug deep to score two spectacular goals while a man down, with Morgan and Clarke both finding the back of the net again to drive Farnham into a stunning 4-3 lead and force Invicta into a timeout.
Invicta managed to regroup and come out with renewed vigour. With seven minutes left on the clock, they forced a successful penalty and then another goal in very quick succession to snatch a narrow 5-4 victory.
Despite the close defeat, there were plenty of positives for Farnham’s under-15s to take after pushing the league's top team all the way while playing with spirit and flair.
The brilliant goals, exceptional teamwork and defending, and Kian Piper’s superb performance in goal gave Farnham plenty to remember from the day.
Farnham’s under-13s ensured the club’s name would be engraved on silverware this year.
Facing Maidstone, the under-13 Farnham players put on a show of skill and goalscoring, powered by a hat-trick from Clarke, two goals from under-13 captain Annabel Page, and a goal each from Isco Suárez-Dorta and Ben Cosgrave, while goalkeeper and vice-captain Sophia Dabrowski put on a stellar performance and conceded only one goal.
Farnham’s emphatic 7-1 victory marked the first time in three years that a Farnham team has lifted the under-13 trophy.
The latest success capped off an outstanding season for the under-13s, who have won their regional league, finished as runners-up in the national league finals, and claimed the SECRHA cup.
Farnham Roller Hockey Club will be displaying the trophy at Farnham Leisure Centre for all to see.
The victory for the under-13s helped Farnham finish their season on a high before the club held their awards presentation event the next day.
Farnham players Kyle Piper, Erin Lloyd, Lois Bradshaw and Sophie French are now shifting focus to the international stage as they prepare to represent England at the upcoming under-17 European Championships in Braga, Portugal.
Anyone who would like more information on Farnham Roller Hockey Club should visit the club’s website at: https://farnhamrollerhockeyclub.weebly.com/ for further details.
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