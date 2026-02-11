The Farnham Sports Awards – organised by Farnham Sports Council – were held at Farnham Rugby Club.
The awards were presented by Farnham mayor George Murray in the first half of the programme and Waverley deputy mayor David Munro in the second half.
The master of ceremony duties were conducted by Jonathan Jones and Sue Keogh.
Farnham Runners’ Ivan Chunnett was crowned the Sports Personality of the Year, while Weydon School director of sport Karl Brown won the Farnham Herald award.
The Environmental Impact award was jointly won by Brightwell Tennis Club and Farnham Runners, while Farnham Swimability won the Community Sports award.
Churt Football Club’s Darren Ireland won the Mayor of Waverley’s special award, and Mark Davies paid tribute to 15-year-old Churt youth player and All Hallows School pupil Luis Gabriel Guembes Quimper, who was killed in January.
Frensham Pond Sailing Club’s Dominic Stanislaus won the Coach of the Year award and two of his sailors, Mia Stanislaus and Sophie Baer, won the Young Sports Team of the Year award, while the club’s Judith Riggs won the Disability Sports award.
Farnham Swimming Club won the Sports Club of the Year award, while Farnham Roller Hockey Club’s Erin Lloyd won the Young Sports Personality award.
Highfield School’s Thomas Rooney received the Farnham Lions award from Farnham Lions president Simon Moran-Smith, while Brightwell Tennis Club’s Olivia Midworth won the Mayor of Farnham’s special award.
Farnham School of Tae Kwon Do lead coach Tim Ayres-Townshend won the Outstanding Service to Sport award, while Stellar Gymnastics lead coach Hannah Fox won the Sports Development award.
Farnham Runners’ Douglas Blyth won the Volunteer of the Year award, while Henry Elliott from taekwondo and Lizzie Roberts from Stellar Gymnastics won the Young Volunteer award.
Farnham Runners’ Jane Georghiou won the Service to Sport award, while Farnham Floorball Club’s under-19s won the Sports Team of the Year award.
