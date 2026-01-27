Farnham Sports Council welcomed speakers from Farnham Ramblers, the Stroll Sisters and the University of Creative Arts (UCA) at their recent meeting.
Farnham Ramblers have more than 400 members and membership offers the opportunity to walk with any affiliated group in the country. Among the numerous health and social benefits of joining the Ramblers, there are a huge variety of places to experience locally and they organise, all with walk leaders, some 300 walks per year.
Sue Keogh spoke about walking netball – the Farnham club are called the Stroll Sisters. The sport is a slower, adapted version of netball designed for all ages and fitness levels, played at a walking pace without running or jumping. They train at Weydon – indoors in the winter and outdoors in the summer.
Keogh said: “It’s a fun and social activity, enabling someone to carry on playing a sport they previously enjoyed, or be able to start a new activity.
“Though we do take part in some walking netball tournaments we have a lot of laughs.”
UCA student engagement co-ordinator Vanessa Silva also spoke at the meeting. The UCA have more than 2,000 students and host 12 sports teams, but they are hampered by the lack of their own sports facilities and limited resources. The most successful activities at present are the cheerleading and boxing sections.
It was agreed that Silva would continue to attend sports council meetings to see how the Farnham community can support the UCA’s sporting portfolio, including closer ties with community sports and running clubs in Farnham.
Farnham Sports Council chairman David Gill thanked the speakers and stated that they enhanced awareness of the wider sports and fitness activities that happen in the town.
“It’s amazing how many activities are available in Farnham and we note and thank the incredible volunteers who make it all happen,” said Gill.
