Nominations are now open for the 2025 Farnham Sports Awards.
The popular annual event is organised by Farnham Sports Council.
Farnham Sports Council secretary Sue Keogh said: “The annual sports awards provide a great opportunity to acknowledge outstanding achievements in the Farnham area during 2025 as well as giving deserved recognition to those who make a valuable contribution to our clubs.
“But please bear in mind, to help the judging panel make fair decisions, you should follow the criteria for each category and briefly demonstrate how your nomination fits the bill.
“We welcome more than one nomination from clubs and schools as so many worthy people and wonderful sporting achievements have happened during the course of the year.”
There are 11 categories in this year’s awards.
Anyone who wants to view the criteria and complete the online nomination form should visit the sports council’s website at: www.farnhamsportscouncil.org.uk
