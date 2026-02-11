Farnham Sports Council, which organises the town’s sports awards, have paid tribute to this year’s winners.
The annual awards were held at a packed Farnham Rugby Club.
Farnham Sports Council chairman David Gill said: “We would like to pay tribute to all the winners and those highly commended on the evening.
“Farnham consistently achieves so much in the world of local sport, thereby enhancing the quality of life for many of our residents.
“A special well done to Sports Personality of the Year winner Ivan Chunnett – he is a real inspiration and a role model for what can be achieved through sheer character, dedication and will power.”
Farnham Sports Council secretary Sue Keogh added: “A big thank you to Farnham Rugby Club for hosting this special sporting event and also to everyone who submitted the nominations – without them we wouldn’t be able to stage this incredibly popular awards evening every year.”
