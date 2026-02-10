This year’s Farnham Sports Awards were held at a packed Farnham Rugby Club on Monday evening.
The popular annual event is organised by Farnham Sports Council.
A vast array of sporting talent from across the area was recognised on the night, and the award winners lined up for a group photo at the end of the evening.
A full report on all the award winners, with lots of photos, will appear in next week’s Herald (February 19).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.