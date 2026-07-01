At the recent meeting of the Farnham Sports Council, a variety of speakers presented some key topics affecting sport and sports clubs in Farnham.
First up was Cllr Tony Fairclough, who is a member of the sports council, appointed by Waverley Borough Council.
Cllr Fairclough spoke about some of the implications concerning local government reorganisation which takes effect in April 2027, the point at which the Farnham area comes under the auspices of West Surrey Council when, having been recently elected, he will be part of the new administration.
In a sports context Cllr Fairclough referred to a ‘localism’ agenda promoted by the new administration though some recreation grounds in Farnham are already in the process of being transferred to the management of community clubs, through an arrangement with the town council.
He suggested things should remain the same but there might be potential for more grounds and parks to be ‘asset transferred’ in time but that the new council would initially face more pressing priorities.
Iain Lynch, the town clerk of Farnham, mentioned that the town council would need to apply due diligence whenever the borough council offered to transfer local recreation grounds to more local control. He cited some examples of where the town council might be willing to take ownership of sites, and when they might not.
The town clerk added that the town council had a responsibility to ensure any transfer applications went through a vetting process that were relevant and provided good value to local users, sports clubs and the residents of Farnham.
The third speaker was Keith Harris from the Farnham Lions. He explained the background to his work at the meeting and has helped establish and run Heartstart Farnham Lions, an initiative that provides the local community with life-saving CPR and first-aid training.
Harris’ ambition is to save more lives and get as many people trained in CPR and first aid as possible and to promote the provision of defibrillators in as many suitable local sites as possible. Visit the Farnham Lions website at https://farnhamlions.org.uk/ for further details.
Farnham Sports Council chairman David Gill said: “The sports council is very keen on the provision of defibrillators at sports clubs in Farnham and Keith is the linchpin and the main campaigner for defibrillators in and around the town.”
The final speaker was Leza Milligan, the founder of the Optimise Foundation. Milligan spoke about her passion and her work through sport to help women and girls to improve their health, wellbeing, avoid injury and stay active by empowering them along the way.
Milligan has already provided some workshops to sports clubs in Farnham but, to really make a difference, she would like more clubs to come forward. Active Surrey, she mentioned, are very interested in the Optimise Foundation scheme and have offered to grant fund courses for clubs in the Farnham area.
Gill added: “Leza is amazing, she is so passionate and committed to helping women’s and girls’ sport.
“Farnham is incredibly fortunate to have this service on its doorstep, especially as there is no other scheme like it in the country. It’s unique to us, we should all be proud it’s a Farnham initiative and take advantage of it.”
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