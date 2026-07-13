Aldershot Town have confirmed a new kick-off time for their pre-season friendly at home to Portsmouth on Wednesday.
The Shots’ first home game of pre-season at the EBB Stadium will now kick-off at 5pm on Wednesday, July 15, instead of the original 7pm kick-off to avoid the second half clashing with England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina, which kicks off at 8pm UK time.
Aldershot are unbeaten so far this pre-season, winning two matches and drawing one.
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