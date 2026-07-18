Aldershot Town continued their excellent pre-season form with a 2-1 win at home to National League South outfit Farnborough.
Goals from Tyrese Dyce and John Gilbert saw the Shots claim the victory and win the Army Cup in front of a crowd of 1,750 at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots nearly took an early lead in the second minute when a corner eventually dropped to Jack Matton, whose powerful effort went just over the bar.
Aldershot went close again on 13 minutes when Toby Nelson whipped in a teasing free kick which found Matton lurking at the back post, but Matton’s effort from a tight angle went over the bar.
Farnborough nearly took the lead a minute later when a throw-in eventually dropped to captain Max Ehmer, whose looping volley clipped the top of the crossbar.
The visitors had the ball in the back of the net in the 19th minute when former Shot Tyler Frost’s cross picked out Sam Okoye who headed home, but the goal was disallowed for a push by Okoye.
Farnborough had another attempt at goal on 36 minutes when the ball broke to Alex Whittle outside the box, but Whittle fired his left-footed effort over the bar.
The Shots took the lead in the 40th minute when Elijah Oladunjoye’s long throw-in from the right-hand touchline found Brody Peart, and the ball eventually dropped for Dyce to head home from close range.
Shots boss Scott Davies made two changes at half-time, with Nick Hayes and Kiki Oshilaja replacing Charlie Patmore and Michael Stickland.
Aldershot nearly scored a spectacular goal on 58 minutes when Nelson tried his luck from long range, but his looping volley was well held by Farnborough’s keeper.
Davies made nine substitutions on the hour mark, with Jacob Borgnis, Dominic Odusanya, Gilbert, Marcus Dinanga, Basil Tuma, Hakeem Sandah, Nino Adom-Malaki, Maddox McMillan and Joel Johnson-Cole replacing Dyce, Matton, Kwaku Frimpong, Oladunjoye, Conor Lawless, Nelson, Peart, Tristan Abrahams and Marcus Wyllie.
The Shots doubled their advantage on 66 minutes when Dinanga beat Farnborough’s offside trap and his dink from a tight angle found Gilbert, who emphatically fired his finish into the roof of the net from close range.
Dinanga nearly got on the scoresheet himself when he got in behind Farnborough’s defence two minutes later, but his left-footed effort was superbly blocked by Duncan Idehen.
The visitors pulled a goal back in the 88th minute when the ball dropped to Renny Smith just outside the box, and Smith fired his left-footed effort into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.
The Shots saw the game out professionally in the closing stages to make it four wins and a draw so far in pre-season.
Next up for the Shots is a pre-season friendly at home to League One outfit Oxford United on Tuesday, July 21 (7pm kick-off).
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