Aldershot Town’s lead marketing executive Michael Lipscombe says he loves the variety his role at the club gives him.
Lipscombe has lifted the lid on his role as part of the Herald’s series of features on the inner workings of football clubs across the patch.
“My role is to lead and deliver the club's marketing strategy across every area of the business,” said Lipscombe.
“This includes planning and delivering campaigns for season tickets, kit launches, fixtures, merchandise, events and community initiatives, as well as managing and optimising the club's Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, email marketing and fan journeys.
“I also work closely with sponsors and external partners to maximise commercial opportunities and ensure our marketing supports the football and business objectives of the club.
“Using all of the club's communication channels, my aim is to promote every aspect of Aldershot Town and continue growing our supporter base.
“Working for a football club means no two days are ever the same. Things can change in an instant, with new priorities constantly appearing – sometimes with plenty of notice, and sometimes with none at all. It's our job to react quickly, prioritise effectively and deliver.
“My day usually starts by checking emails before attending our weekly operational meetings, where we review the previous week and discuss upcoming fixtures, campaigns and events.
“A large part of my day is spent planning marketing campaigns. These can cover anything from matches, season tickets and merchandise to player announcements, kit launches, commercial activations and community initiatives. Some ideas make it all the way through to launch, while others remain in the planning stage, but it's important to always be thinking ahead.
“Alongside campaign planning, I analyse CRM and marketing performance to help shape future activity, create targeted fan communications and work closely with colleagues across every department.
“Whether it's supporting the club shop, the chairman, head of operations, commercial team or first-team staff, everyone works together.
“My overall aim each day is to promote every aspect of the football club and help Aldershot Town stand out in what is an incredibly competitive sporting market.
“Because we're a National League club with a smaller workforce than many clubs higher up the football pyramid, everyone becomes very close.
“You naturally build strong relationships with your colleagues, but just as importantly with our incredible volunteers, who dedicate so much of their own time to helping the club during the week and on matchdays. There are far more volunteers than full-time staff, and the club simply wouldn't operate without their commitment.
“The club has also experienced a huge amount of change over the past year, with a new controlling owner and several staffing changes. Despite that, the atmosphere has remained incredibly positive.
“I genuinely believe there aren't many clubs that could go through the challenges we've faced and still come out fighting with the same passion and determination.
“Everyone wants to see Aldershot Town become what it deserves to be – a cornerstone of the local community and a nationally recognised football club with an exciting future.
“Community engagement is one of my biggest priorities. Football clubs are about far more than what happens on a Saturday afternoon.
“My aim is to create opportunities for supporters to engage with the club all year round and to encourage new people to become part of the Aldershot Town community.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.