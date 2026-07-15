Aldershot Town produced a superb performance to earn an impressive 2-0 win at home to Championship outfit Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly.
First-half goals from Hakeem Sandah and Marcus Dinanga fired the Shots to a well-deserved victory in front of a crowd of 1,030 at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots started brightly and Basil Tuma delivered an inviting cross into the box in the third minute, but no team-mates were able to get on the end of it.
Aldershot went close again on seven minutes when a corner was cleared to Dominic Odusanya just outside the box, but Odusanya’s right-footed volley went over the bar.
The Shots continued to press and Dinanga tried to get on the end of a ball over the top in the 13th minute, but Pompey keeper Ben Killip was off his line quickly to get to the loose ball first.
Aldershot created their next opportunity on the half-hour mark when Sandah did well down the left-hand side and the ball was played across the edge of the box to Odusanya, whose shot was deflected behind for a corner.
The Shots went even closer two minutes later when Dinanga dispossessed Killip and laid the ball back to John Gilbert, whose effort was cleared away for a corner.
Aldershot got the breakthrough they deserved from the resulting corner when Gilbert found Sandah on the edge of the box, who fired his finish past Killip into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
The Shots doubled their advantage on 34 minutes when they took advantage of a mix-up at the back from Pompey and Dinanga calmly stroked his finish past Killip.
Aldershot almost scored a third in the 41st minute when Gilbert’s inviting corner fell to Michael Stickland after a scramble in the box, and Stickland’s close-range header forced an excellent save from Killip.
Shots boss Scott Davies made one change at half-time, with Jack Matton replacing Michee Efete, while Pompey boss John Mousinho made 11 changes at the break.
Davies made nine changes on 62 minutes, with Joe Lewis-Evans, Tyrese Dyce, Maddox McMillan, Brody Peart, Kwaku Frimpong, Conor Lawless, Toby Nelson, Tristan Abrahams and Marcus Wyllie replacing Stickland, Kiki Oshilaja, Nino Adom-Malaki, Odusanya, Jacob Borgnis, Sandah, Gilbert, Tuma and Dinanga.
The Shots nearly went 3-0 up in the 68th minute when Abrahams drove forward down the right-hand side and cut inside onto his left foot before firing his shot over the bar.
Pompey nearly pulled a goal back on 71 minutes when Colby Bishop put his close-range effort over the bar.
Aldershot went close in the 75th minute when Peart’s excellent ball over the top found Abrahams, whose spectacular effort from just inside the left-hand touchline went just wide of the far post.
Davies then made his 11th and final substitution, with Charlie Patmore replacing Nick Hayes in the Aldershot goal.
The Shots had another good chance on 80 minutes when McMillan’s cutback from the left picked out Wyllie, whose effort clipped the outside of the post.
Pompey almost pulled a goal back in the 85th minute when Bishop drove into the box and fired a powerful right-footed effort goalwards which was superbly tipped behind for a corner by Patmore.
The Shots saw the game out in a professional manner in the closing stages to claim an impressive scalp and continue their encouraging start to pre-season.
Next up for the Shots is a pre-season friendly at home to National League South outfit Farnborough on Saturday, July 18 (3pm kick-off).
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