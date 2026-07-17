Aldershot Town manager Scott Davies praised his side’s performance after they beat Championship outfit Portsmouth 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at the EBB Stadium.
“Looking at the endeavour, the work-rate and the idea of how we wanted to play, I think it all came together,” said Davies.
“I thought it was really impressive for the first 60 minutes.
“Then making a lot of substitutions is never easy, but while we did have to withstand a little bit more pressure for the last half an hour we were playing against a top side with some top players.
“Overall, I couldn't be any more pleased with what I saw. I thought the lads were outstanding.
“We could have had a couple more, but I would have bitten your hand off to win 2-0.”
The Shots displayed an impressive work-rate from the off, and Davies was particularly happy with that aspect of his side’s performance.
“I think that's the biggest compliment you can pay one of my teams in terms of the work-rate,” said Davies.
“The things you get clapped for playing for this football club is working, running and tackling. You'll get clapped for a nice goal of course, but you need the basics.
“I think the fans saw a team that will run. There were a lot of tackles going in with the players working together in little groups and hunting the ball back.
“I thought we looked really fit, which is something we pride ourselves on.
“We won it back a couple of times quite high with our press and we should have scored just before we scored the first one.
“Hakeem Sandah and Basil Tuma were outstanding and it gives me confidence going forward that we can be a team that's going to be dangerous.”
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