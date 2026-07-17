Aldershot Town continued their positive start to pre-season with a 2-0 victory at Fleet Town on a sweltering afternoon.
Goals from Tristan Abrahams and Kwaku Frimpong in quick succession towards the end of the first half proved enough for Scott Davies’ side, who were happy to once again prevent their opponents from scoring.
Hakeem Sandah nearly gave the Shots an early lead when he played a quick one-two with Frimpong before firing a testing low cross into the box, which Fleet’s keeper did well to meet.
The Shots did break the deadlock just before half-time. Brody Peart’s scooped through ball found Abrahams, whose thunderous strike with his right foot found the back of the net in the 42nd minute.
Aldershot doubled their advantage three minutes later when Abrahams set the ball for Frimpong on the edge of the area, whose low strike found the bottom corner.
The Shots nearly went 3-0 up in the 55th minute when Jacob Borgnis’ corner found the head of Marcus Wyllie, who connected well but saw his effort blocked. The clearance went to Toby Nelson, who took one touch before hitting an excellent effort from 30 yards that forced a good save from Fleet’s keeper.
Basil Tuma went close shortly afterwards when his effort forced another good save from Fleet’s shot-stopper.
A quintuple substitution near the hour mark saw Shots boss Davies step onto the pitch in an Aldershot Town shirt for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Nino Adom-Malaki nearly scored a third for the Shots when his effort forced an excellent save from the keeper.
Quincy Patterson was next to go close when he intercepted the ball in the middle of the park before driving forward into the attacking third and firing his effort just wide.
By Luke Maunder
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