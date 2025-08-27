The Shots soon doubled their lead thanks in large part to an immediate impact from substitute Hady Ghandour. The forward was played in down the right channel by Cameron Hargreaves, before taking one touch and firing a testing low cross in the vicinity of an incoming Kwame Thomas. The ball would be poked away before reaching Thomas, though bounced only as far as the penalty spot, where a sprinting Taylor had the freedom of the area to half-volley into the top corner for 2-0.