Aldershot Town picked up a second-successive four-goal victory in the National League in the space of three days, beating Morecambe 4-0 at the EBB Stadium.
A goalless first half was followed by an all-action second, with goals from James Clarridge, Archy Taylor, Josh Barrett and Dejan Tetek seeing off the Shrimps in style in front of a crowd of 2,371.
The Shots controlled possession early on, however it was the Shrimps who created the first serious sight at goal. A ball into the box from Ma'kel Bogle-Campbell was cleared away on the six-yard line as far as Paul Lewis, who unleashed a first-time effort with his left foot that beat Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst but was blocked by Taylor on the line.
Down the other end, Tristan Abrahams found himself in thanks to a pinpoint long pass from Jed Meerholz. Abrahams used tremendous strength to shrug off his marker, though struggled to get a bouncing ball truly under his spell, eventually hitting a volley straight down the barrel of Morecambe keeper Archie Mair.
The travelling supporters thought they had something to cheer towards the 40-minute mark, as Tetek's tackle on the edge of the box came off a Morecambe boot into the path of Harrison Panayiotou. The former Shot poked the ball into the back of the net, however, the assistant referee's flag came to Aldershot’s rescue.
Barrett picked up a loose ball and rifled a powerful shot that slipped through the hands of Mair, who needed to scramble to stop it going over the goal line.
The Shots would receive a big chance in the opening seconds of the second half, after Barrett played a series of one-twos before spraying the ball right to Taylor, who played a looping back-post cross to his fellow wing-back Ryan Hill. Hill headed the ball back towards the penalty spot where Abrahams arrived with his back to goal, firing a shot on the turn that fell just wide.
Aldershot took the lead in the 53rd minute. A set piece found the head of Will Nightingale, who nodded upwards in a packed penalty area, and a glancing flick from Clarridge beat Mair, with the ball bouncing between the keeper’s legs and into the goal.
The Shots soon doubled their lead thanks in large part to an immediate impact from substitute Hady Ghandour. The forward was played in down the right channel by Cameron Hargreaves, before taking one touch and firing a testing low cross in the vicinity of an incoming Kwame Thomas. The ball would be poked away before reaching Thomas, though bounced only as far as the penalty spot, where a sprinting Taylor had the freedom of the area to half-volley into the top corner for 2-0.
It was almost three when Hill sprinted down the left flank before squaring to Barrett on the edge of the box, who unleashed a driven shot that dragged just wide of the near post.
The third goal arrived on 79 minutes. Clarridge’s long ball was met by an immaculate first touch from Barrett, who jinked left and right before firing a right-footed shot into the back of the net.
It was 4-0 three minutes later when Tetek received the ball 30 yards from goal, took one look up and curled his effort in off the bar.
