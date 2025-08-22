Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington believes results will soon come for his side after they lost 3-2 against Eastleigh.
“Individual errors at two set plays has ultimately cost us the game because we scored two goals and they've scored three,” said Widdrington.
“It's a recurring theme. We keep scoring enough goals to win football matches but we keep conceding one more than we should.
“It is frustrating but it's no good me being down in the dumps and getting angry – I've got to be constructive to the group.
“The supporters have been excellent in fairness to them. I think they're seeing what we're doing.
“They'll be as frustrated as I am and some will expect change, but we are where we are, we've got what we've got and we've got to work with that.”
The Shots fell 3-0 down against the Spitfires before pulling two goals back as they created a plethora of chances, and Widdrington is encouraged by his side’s attacking play.
“If we were losing games heavily without troubling the scorers I would be concerned, but we aren't,” said Widdrington.
“We're in every game.
“We could have won our first three games – we certainly could have taken something from each game.
“It's a marathon, not a sprint. We've got some young lads who are starting their race at this level and we've got to back them and support them.
“We've got to help them eradicate the mistakes that are costing us points at the minute.
“While they do a lot right the little bit we're doing wrong at the minute is costing us. We've got to hope that changes. I'm sure it will.
“My cup is still more than half full. We will win games playing worse than we have played.
“I am in no way shape or form worried about the situation.”
