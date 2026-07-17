Aldershot Town will host Farnborough in a women’s and men’s pre-season double-header today (Saturday, July 18).
The Shots’ women’s side will get the day started when they host Farnborough’s women’s side at the EBB Stadium at 10.30am.
Scott Davies will then hope Aldershot’s men’s side can continue their unbeaten start to pre-season when they host National League South outfit Farnborough at the EBB Stadium at 3pm.
Tickets for the double-header at the EBB Stadium are just £1.
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