Aldershot Town fell to an emphatic 4-1 defeat at home to Yeovil Town in the National League.
Three first-half goals did most of the damage as the Shots crashed to a heavy defeat in front of a crowd of 1,931 at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots created the first chance of the evening in the fourth minute when a corner was headed away to Archy Taylor, who fired his right-foot half-volley just over the bar.
Josh Barrett then tried his luck for the hosts on six minutes when he received the ball just outside the box, but his curling effort went just wide of the right-hand post.
The Shots then created another chance a minute later when Kwame Thomas’ looping header was comfortably held by Yeovil keeper Jed Ward.
The Glovers took the lead in the 11th minute when Junior Morias broke into the area and his effort was saved by Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst, but the rebound fell to Tahvon Campbell who managed to force his shot over the line.
Yeovil almost doubled their advantage on 16 minutes when James Plant cut in from the left and hit a curling right-foot effort which was well parried away by Dewhurst.
The visitors went close again a minute later when Andrew Oluwabori drove forward from midfield and hit a right-foot shot which was parried behind for a corner by Dewhurst at his near post.
The Glovers created another chance in the 18th minute, but Morgan Williams hit his shot straight at Dewhurst.
Yeovil did go 2-0 up on 21 minutes when a clipped ball over the top found Oluwabori, who helped the ball on to Morias who fired his effort past Dewhurst.
The visitors nearly scored their third of the evening three minutes later when Oluwabori turned in the box and his low shot was parried away by Dewhurst to Josh Sims, who placed his right-foot shot just wide of the far left-hand post.
The Glovers went 3-0 up in the 26th minute when Luke McCormick got on the end of a ball down the left-hand channel and drove forward before burying his finish into the far right-hand corner of the net.
Shots boss Tommy Widdrington responded by making his first change of the evening, with Ryan Jones replacing Charlie Penman.
Yeovil almost scored a fourth on 29 minutes when Oluwabori drove down the right-hand channel and hit his right-foot shot across goal just wide of the far left-hand post.
The visitors went close again in the 38th minute when Oluwabori’s low ball in from the right picked out McCormick, who fired his first-time effort over the bar.
The Shots nearly pulled a goal back two minutes later when Barrett’s shot from just outside the box was well parried away by Ward.
The Glovers had an early chance in the second half on 51 minutes when Oluwabori drove forward and slipped a pass to Morias on the right, who curled his effort just wide.
Yeovil went close again in the 58th minute when Oluwabori broke into the box and found Campbell, who fired his effort over the bar.
Widdrington made his second change of the evening on 61 minutes, with Tristan Abrahams replacing Cameron Hargreaves.
Yeovil won a penalty shortly afterwards when Plant was fouled in the box, and Campbell stepped up and fired his 64th-minute penalty into the bottom left-hand corner of the net to make it 4-0.
Aldershot almost pulled a goal back two minutes later when Barrett’s corner picked out Jed Meerholz, but Meerholz’s header went wide of the near right-hand post.
Widdrington made a triple change on 73 minutes, with Kiban Rai, James Henry and Hady Ghandour replacing Ryan Hill, Barrett and Dejan Tetek.
The Shots pulled a goal back in the 91st minute when Henry fired his first-time effort from the edge of the box into the right-hand corner of the net.
Taylor nearly scored Aldershot’s second on 95 minutes when he cut in from the right and hit a left-foot shot which was well tipped over the bar by Ward.
Next up for the Shots is a trip to FC Halifax Town in the National League on Saturday, September 27 (3pm kick-off).
