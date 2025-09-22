Aldershot Town returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at home to Hartlepool United in the National League.
The Shots picked up a vital three points and a clean sheet as Cameron Hargreaves’ deflected effort proved enough to secure the win at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots started brightly and on his first start of the season, James Henry drove into the box in the third minute and forced a corner as his strike was blocked. From the resulting corner, Archy Taylor rose highest and knocked it down for Charlie Penman, but the defender got it all wrong and skied his effort from close range.
The Pools didn't take long to get a golden opportunity as a cross to the back post found Besart Topalloj, but the wing-back was denied by a superb save from Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst.
The Shots were looking dynamic in their attacking moves, though, as Josh Barrett and Henry looked to be rekindling a partnership that proved so fruitful last season. Henry received the ball in Hartlepool territory and hearing the loud shout from Barrett, was able to play him in down the right wing and Barrett's cross was dangerous, but Pools keeper Harvey Cartwright did well to punch clear as Hady Ghandour raced in.
Aldershot took the lead in the 20th minute. A short corner from Barrett to Henry found Hargreaves on the edge of the box and taking one touch to shape up to shoot, he saw his shot deflected and loop over the helpless Cartwright.
There was some controversy in the 27th minute as Topalloj flew into Dewhurst after the Aldershot keeper had claimed the ball and proceeded to leave Taylor clutching his face on the floor after an altercation. Topalloj was shown a yellow card and so was Taylor.
As the game edged towards half-time, Hartlepool’s Alex Reid did have a couple of chances at Aldershot’s goal, but he was unable to seriously threaten Dewhurst.
Ghandour showed good strength to win the ball on the halfway line minutes into the second half and Barrett was able to play a smart pass through to Henry who in turn spread it further wide out to Taylor on the right, but cutting in from the wing, his left-footed strike was wide of the mark.
In the 54th minute, Dewhurst stopped a certain Hartlepool goal with an outstanding piece of goalkeeping. Reid found himself in on goal and rounded Dewhurst, but Aldershot’s keeper was somehow able to claw at the ball and deny the striker without committing a foul.
Almost immediately up the other end, Aldershot broke forward and Barrett raced down the left wing and his cross found Taylor racing in at the far post, but he couldn't align the timing of his run with the flight of the cross and had to settle for kneeing the ball considerably wide.
Dewhurst was becoming increasingly involved in the second half. He had Penman to thank in the 73rd minute as the Brighton loanee made a crucial intervention to stick a toe in as Reid looked to be in goal. Six minutes later, Dewhurst was forced to make two important stops within a minute as the Pools were pushing for an equaliser.
Aldershot were able to see out the game well with their young defence holding firm to earn an important clean sheet.
