Aldershot Town manager John Coleman hailed his side’s character after they beat Braintree Town 2-1.
“We approached the game really well,” said Coleman.
“I thought we absolutely dominated the first half an hour and were just missing a goal.
“We didn't take our chances and Braintree then warmed into the game in the last 15 minutes of the first half and got a foothold in the game and had a couple of chances.
“We got on top again at the start of the second half and got our goal and had one disallowed for offside.
“The game was quite comfortable but then Braintree broke on us – it was a disappointing goal from our point of view as we didn't need to play offside but it was a good goal from their point of view.
“We then showed a lot of character. There are lots of different ways to win a game but that win was down to sheer effort, will and determination.
“We pinned Braintree back, made a couple of chances and thankfully got our goal.
“We then had to defend manfully but we did we dealt with the corners and long throws into our box, headed them out and got blocks in.
“There are different ways to play and we've got to adapt to whatever the situation demands.
“It was a difficult game – Braintree will win a lot of home games between now and the end of the season.”
Coleman also praised James Henry, who scored Aldershot’s winning goal at Braintree.
“James was very good,” said Coleman.
“That was probably his best game of the season.
“It was a difficult pitch but James very rarely gave the ball away.
“He tracked back when he had to, he won a couple of decent headers and overall he was my man-of-the-match.”
