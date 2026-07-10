Aldershot Town continued their pre-season preparations with a goalless draw at National League North outfit Bedford Town.
Neither side managed to create a clear chance on goal in the opening 20 minutes. The Shots went close when Kwaku Frimpong drove into the box before floating a cross to Basil Tuma, who in turn nodded towards Marcus Dinanga, but Dinanga was unable to outjump Bedford keeper Laurie Walker.
The Shots went close again when Michael Stickland drove forward before playing in Dinanga, who took one touch to set himself before producing a left-footed effort on target which didn’t possess the power required to beat Walker.
Aldershot created another chance in the 41st minute when Hakeem Sandah let fly from 25 yards out, but Walker was there once again to save comfortably.
Elijah Oladunjoye created Aldershot’s first opportunity of the second half, launching a trademark long-throw from the halfway line into the path of Tristan Abrahams. Abrahams’ touch on the corner of the penalty area allowed a yard of space on his favoured left foot, but while his effort was on target it failed to find the back of the net.
Tyrese Dyce would be the next player to turn creator, when his header from a goal kick found the chest of Brody Peart. Peart controlled the ball brilliantly before firing on the half turn, but his powerful effort sailed just wide of the post.
The Shots’ best chance of the game arrived with little under 20 minutes to go. Peart turned provider this time, charging down the right flank before fizzing a teasing low cross into the penalty area and into the path of the arriving Joe Lewis-Evans, whose first-time effort was well saved.
The Shots had one final chance in added time, when Dyce’s cross found Marcus Wyllie at the back post, but Wyllie’s header went wide.
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