Aldershot Town drew 3-3 at Gateshead in the National League on Saturday.
The hosts had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first minute when Jed Meerholz miscued a header that fell kindly for Kain Adom who, one-on-one with Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst, could only drag his effort wide.
Gateshead did go ahead on five minutes when Kyle Hurst found himself in loads of space down the left and kept his composure after advancing 20 yards to slot past Dewhurst and in off the inside of the post.
The Shots equalised in the 19th minute. Josh Barrett did brilliantly down the right side of the box and clipped a delightful cross to the far post where Kwame Thomas lost his man and headed the ball in.
The visitors then went ahead ten minutes later. Ryan Hill's ball across the edge of the Gateshead box was perfect for Cameron Hargreaves to run onto and fire a deflected effort past Tiernan Brooks.
Both sides had chances before the break as Callum Johnson headed a Gateshead corner just wide in the 40th minute, before Barrett's free kick on the edge of the box hit the wall and his rebound on the half-volley flew over the bar a minute before half-time.
An eventful minute on the hour mark saw the game turned on its head for a second time as the hosts scored twice in quick succession.
With the ball caught in Meerholz's feet on the edge of his box, Harry Chapman pounced and threaded Hurst in for his second of the game and his side's equaliser.
Gateshead scored again when they won a long ball forward from Aldershot’s kick-off and broke forward in numbers. Fenton John's ball put Hurst through on goal, and although Hurst’s shot was well saved by Dewhurst the ball fell to the feet of Chapman, who found the back of the net.
Hill had an excellent opportunity to equalise in the 74th minute when Hady Ghandour broke down the right and found Hill at the far post with a low cross, but Hill could only fire his first-time strike over the bar.
Just three minutes later, though, the Shots did find their equaliser. Barrett rattled the post with a free kick from the edge of the box and the rebound fell to Ghandour, who made no mistake.
This gave the Shots the initiative and just seconds after his introduction from the bench, James Henry got the ball on the edge of the box but hit it wide as he almost made an instant impact.
But Gateshead still offered a threat as the Shots pushed in search of a late winner and Dewhurst was called into action with nine minutes remaining as he stood firm with a strong hand to deny Adom who had cut in from the right.
The Shots almost won the game late on. Henry delivered a corner deep into additional time and Thomas saw his header cleared off the line. It came back out to Henry to deliver again and Will Nightingale headed back across goal for James Clarridge to turn into the net. However, referee Dean Watson had blown his whistle for a foul in the move.
The Shots continued to push forward but had to settle for a share of the spoils.
