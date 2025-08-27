Aldershot Town got their first win of the 2025-26 season in a five-star performance at Solihull Moors as goals from Ryan Hill (2), Tristan Abrahams, Kwame Thomas and Jed Meerholz saw the Shots demolish the Moors.
It was the home side who started brightest. Ben Worman gave Aldershot keeper Marcus Dewhurst an early test in the first couple of minutes and Tyler French rattled the crossbar with a curling effort after the Shots couldn't clear a long throw into their box.
The Shots' first chance of note came in the 21st minute and they were unlucky not to take the lead as Abrahams met Hill's cross, but his header that looked destined for the top corner was superbly saved by Laurie Walker.
They did find the back of the net seven minutes later. Thomas headed down a long ball forward into the box and Hill cut inside, beat his man and found the bottom corner.
Four minutes later, Aldershot had a second. A devastating counter-attack was started by Archy Taylor after a long throw into the Shots box and he found Abrahams on the halfway line. Abrahams turned and found Josh Barrett's run with a brilliant pass and Barrett cut back and returned the ball to Abrahams who found the bottom corner with a first-time effort.
Dewhurst had to be called back into action in the 35th minute to keep his side's two-goal advantage intact. James Clarke launched a thunderous effort at goal from just inside the box and the Shots keeper did well to keep it out.
Seconds into the second half, Solihull pulled a goal back as Szhem Whyte-Hall, who had only been on the pitch since the restart, headed in a cross from the left.
Rather than let the goal back rock them, though, Aldershot looked to regain their two-goal advantage and Barrett almost caught Walker out with a deep free kick and Thomas almost turned in Barrett's powerful ball across goal but for a late intervention.
The Shots were given a penalty on the hour as Thomas was brought down as he won a header from a corner. Hill stepped up and converted, sending Walker the wrong way.
In the 68th minute, things got even better for the Shots as they scored a fourth. Abrahams rattled the crossbar with a thunderous effort and the ball bounced down and hit Thomas as he turned it in for his first goal of the season.
The three-goal advantage gave the Shots a comfort blanket and confidence to begin to control proceedings and show their quality. Barrett and Hady Ghandour came close within a minute of each other as they pushed forward in search of a fifth goal.
Aldershot’s fifth goal did arrive in the 87th minute through an unlikely source. Ghandour did well to turn his man and advance down the right and fired a low cross across goal that Meerholz was on hand to turn in at the far post.
The Shots were enjoying themselves and could have had even more goals in added time as Dewhurst almost got an assist after Ghandour did well to win his punt forward but his shot was turned behind by Walker. Kiban Rai beat his man from the resulting corner and forced Walker into another save with a fierce strike.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.