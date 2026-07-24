Jamie MacAllister, the head of the Shots Foundation, says he loves the variety his role gives him.
The Shots Foundation is the affiliated charity of Aldershot Town FC.
“No two days are the same,” said MacAllister.
“My days sometimes centre around delivering our community programmes, so engaging with schools and coaching children, but then also working with military veterans and providing access to support for them.
“On other days I will be working with grant funders, sponsors and donors, securing financial stability for the charity which enables us to kick on and further our work.
“On top of that, I also handle our social media so there's a lot of that factored in there too.
“It's a friendly atmosphere, we're a small team and close-knit.
“The intensity is high, being a small team, we work hard and take pride in what we do.
“Engaging with the community is the backbone of what we do at the foundation, and that brings with it an array of benefits to the club such as attracting new supporters and potential sponsors.
“Supporters will only support their club more when they see what it does off the pitch as well as on it.”
MacAllister says he has enjoyed a number of highlights during his time with the Shots.
“The continuous growth of the foundation is a highlight – seeing where we are now, and what we do, compared to when I started in 2023 makes me really proud,” he said.
“If I had to pick a single moment it would be heading down to Portsmouth to receive the ERS Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence alongside colleagues. This award recognises how an organisation supports its armed forces community, and to help get the club to the highest accolade of gold will stick with me forever.”
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