Aldershot Town manager Scott Davies was happy with his side’s performance after they beat Farnborough 2-1 in a pre-season friendly.
“I was really pleased with how we started,” said Davies.
“I thought we started really well for ten to 15 minutes.
“I thought we lost our way for 20 minutes after that, but credit to Farnborough – they put us under a bit of pressure.
“It was a bit of a nothing game for the first 15 minutes of the second half, but once we made the substitutions on the hour mark we were outstanding for 20 to 25 minutes.
“My biggest bugbear is conceding a goal late on. I think it was a lapse of concentration and is avoidable.
“It's the first goal we've conceded in five games. I can't be too hard on the lads, but that will ruin my evening.
“We've got high standards – the management team and the players – and that should ruin their evenings as well.
“We've been really proud of not conceding a goal.
“I thought it was a really good pre-season game to have against a good side from down the road with just under 2,000 people here and something on the line with the Army Cup.
“I think it's a really good initiative and it's been a pleasure to be involved in it.
“We knew there was a cup on the line. It wouldn't have been the be all and end all if we hadn't won it, but it's nice to have won it.
“I think it gave the game that little bit of extra spice. There were a few tackles flying in.
“You have to play in the right spirits. Whether it's a six-a-side game in training or a pre-season friendly they've got to be played at full throttle, and I thought both sides did that.
“Conceding the goal annoyed me but we’ve been outstanding defensively and have not given too much away.
“We've scored eight goals in pre-season, which is good, but I would still like to get a few more if I'm honest.
“I thought we could have been a little bit more clinical and a bit more ruthless with our final pass.
“I'm not saying we had loads of opportunities but I think we're getting into really good areas and maybe have been a little bit wasteful if I'm being really picky.
“Overall, it was a really good day. I think it's important to have relationships with football clubs within the vicinity, so it's nice to have played Farnborough in good spirits.”
Tyrese Dyce scored Aldershot’s opening goal after Elijah Oladunjoye’s long throw-in had caused chaos inside Farnborough’s penalty area, and Davies admitted Oladunjoye’s long throw-ins could be an important weapon for the Shots this season.
“There’s so many different ways to score a goal and I make no apologies if we score from a long throw-in,” said Davies.
“It's a weapon. It wasn't pretty but a lot of teams use it – it's a nightmare to play against.
“We managed to get the first contact and the second contact on it. It's something we've got in our armoury and we'll use it when we need to.
“I don't care what it looks like and I don't think the fans do either.
“We want to win games of football and we want to be competitive.”
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