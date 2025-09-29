Aldershot Town fell to a 4-2 defeat at FC Halifax Town in the National League on Saturday.
The Shots began the game on the front foot and almost took the lead. James Henry turned his marker on a sixpence in midfield before finding Josh Barrett 25 yards from goal. The forward looked up quickly before attempting an audacious chip which went just over the bar.
The Shaymen opened the scoring after seven minutes. Defender Shaun Hobson chanced a long ball over the top which found only the head of Jed Meerholz. However, the loanee's nod back to Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst didn't quite have enough on it and the onrushing keeper mistimed his clearance, with the ball rolling under his feet, leaving Will Harris with the opportunity to poke the ball into an empty net.
Halifax’s second goal arrived just three minutes after the opener. A long ball from Hobson picked out Jamie Cooke, who lobbed the onrushing Dewhurst with precision.
Just before the break, the Shots found a route back into the match. A short corner routine saw Ryan Jones return the ball to Barrett, whose driven cross-shot wasn’t cleared and James Clarridge poked the ball home to make it 2-1.
The home side restored their two-goal cushion on 63 minutes. Confusion at the back for Aldershot allowed Owen Bray to pick out Cooke in space on the edge of the area, and he made no mistake, firing a decisive effort past Dewhurst for his second of the afternoon.
The Yorkshire side grabbed a fourth in the 77th minute when Josh Hmami beat Dewhurst with a low drive.
Aldershot pulled one back in stoppage time, with Jones whipping in a cross from the left which was turned home from close range by Hady Ghandour to make it 4-2.
