The Shaymen opened the scoring after seven minutes. Defender Shaun Hobson chanced a long ball over the top which found only the head of Jed Meerholz. However, the loanee's nod back to Shots keeper Marcus Dewhurst didn't quite have enough on it and the onrushing keeper mistimed his clearance, with the ball rolling under his feet, leaving Will Harris with the opportunity to poke the ball into an empty net.