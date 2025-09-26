Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington was left to rue “13 minutes of madness” after his side lost 4-1 against Yeovil Town in the National League.
The Shots started brightly for the first ten minutes of the game before falling behind on 11 minutes and conceding twice more shortly afterwards to leave themselves with an uphill battle.
“It was in 13 minutes of madness that we chucked the game away,” said Widdrington.
“You can't give anybody in this division a three-goal lead.
“Had we got one just before the break when we had a really good couple of chances who knows, but that's football.
“I think we started the game really well – Archy Taylor was unlucky with a really good effort.
“We opened the game really well – we were on the front foot and had four really good entrances into their box.
“Then out of nowhere we gift them a goal.
“I think it stunned the kids at the back and Yeovil jumped all over the fact we were spooked at the back.
“We've gifted them a couple of goals and then it's too big of a bridge for us to gap.
“I'll never question the lads' effort and I'll never question their honesty. Some of them are still making their way at this level of the game.
“We have to have a better consistency, but at the end of the day it is one game.
“When you've been spooked when you're playing at the back of the pitch I can understand the nerves and the hesitation to try things.
“When things aren't going well for you it's difficult, but you've got to be man enough to accept it.
“I've got no issues with the group. They're a great group – they’re probably too nice if anything but that comes with their age.”
