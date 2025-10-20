Aldershot Town suffered stoppage-time heartbreak as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at home to Tamworth in the National League.
Kwame Thomas' first-half opener was undone by goals in added time in both halves, as strikes from Haydn Hollis and Beck-Ray Enoru gave the visitors all three points in front of a crowd of 2,412 at the EBB Stadium.
The first guilt-edged chance of the afternoon fell the way of the Lambs, after a defensive mix-up allowed the visitors to break through on goal. However, a hesitant Stefan Mols seemed to take one touch too many as he bore down on Marcus Dewhurst's penalty area, allowing Aldershot’s keeper to claim the ball at the midfielder's feet.
Tom Tonks caused the Shots problems with his long throws, planting the ball onto the head of Hollis ten yards from goal. The defender rose well, but nodded his effort straight into the palms of Dewhurst.
The Shots took the lead in the 35th minute. Archy Taylor received the ball on the right flank before cutting onto his left foot and playing an inch-perfect reverse ball to Josh Barrett, who had timed his run to perfection to find himself with the freedom of the Tamworth area. Barrett looked up to assess his options before unselfishly squaring to Thomas, who poked the ball in from two yards out.
Tamworth nearly equalised when Joe Riley unleashed a powerful strike towards the near post which forced a fine diving save from Dewhurst.
The Lambs were awarded an indirect free-kick in first-half stoppage time after Dewhurst was penalised for picking up a back pass. Hollis’ low drive squeezed through an extremely congested box and into the back of the net to make it 1-1. Caretaker manager Alan Dowson was shown a red card seconds before the half-time whistle for his complaints, with James Henry taking charge in the dugout for the rest of the game.
The Shots had an excellent chance to regain the lead early in the second half. Ryan Hill did well down the left before delivering a teasing low cross towards Thomas. While the ball struck a Tamworth boot first, the resulting ricochet fell into the path of an onrushing Taylor 12 yards from goal, but he connected poorly and his strike sailed high and wide of Jas Singh's goal.
A lengthy pause in play caused by an injury to Riley disrupted the flow of the second half significantly, with the Tamworth playmaker limping off with the assistance of his physio team.
The Shots turned defence into attack with quarter of an hour to go. A Tamworth corner floated over the head of everyone, with Ben Jackson reacting quickest to start a breakaway on the counter-attack, sending the ball forward to Cameron Hargreaves who in turn found Tristan Abrahams who bore down on goal. Barrett arrived in support and screamed for the ball in support, but Abrahams was unable to find his fellow forward as he cut inside and eventually lost control of possession.
A largely uneventful and scrappy second-half was broken up by further stoppages and fouls, but the Shots suffered a sucker punch in stoppage time when Tamworth's Enoru fired home the winning goal in the seventh minute of added time to make it 2-1 and give the Lambs all three points.
