Aldershot Town’s unbeaten start to pre-season ended with a 3-1 defeat at home to League One outfit Oxford United at the EBB Stadium.
The Shots led through Kiki Oshilaja’s first-half strike, but goals from Aidomo Emakhu, Gatlin O’Donkor and Jeon Jin-Woo gave the visitors the win.
Aldershot started brightly and nearly took the lead in the second minute when Hakeem Sandah received the ball on the edge of the box and lashed his shot wide.
Good work from Basil Tuma saw him whip a cross towards Marcus Dinanga, but the striker miscued his effort and Oxford were able to clear the danger.
The Shots took the lead when John Gilbert recycled a set-piece and floated a ball back into the danger zone and Michael Stickland reacted first, getting a touch and finding Oshilaja, who rolled the ball into an empty net.
Oxford reacted well to going behind and equalised when O’Donkor squared the ball across to Emakhu, who had time to pick his spot and make it 1-1.
The U’s took the lead two minutes later. A long ball went straight through to Shots keeper Nick Hayes, who missed his kick and Oshilaja couldn’t do enough to stop O’Donkor from scoring.
The visitors almost went 3-1 up at the start of the second half when Emakhu flicked a header on and found O’Donkor, who fired his half volley into the side netting.
The Shots nearly equalised when Sandah won the ball high up the pitch and drilled a shot that bounced just wide.
Kwaku Frimpong had Aldershot’s next attempt when he drove at Oxford’s defence before firing his shot over crossbar.
Jin-Woo made it 3-1 to Oxford when he found himself one-on-one with Hayes and coolly dinked the ball past the Shots’ keeper.
By Jack Brunning
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