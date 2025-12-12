Alresford Town Football Club received a significant financial boost at their previous home game in Wessex League Division One earlier this month.
Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties sponsored the matchday between Alresford Town FC and Colden Common FC on Saturday, December 6, with a £500 donation.
The Wessex League Division One fixture was played at Alresford’s home ground of Arlebury Park in Alresford.
Although Alresford slipped to a 4-1 defeat on the day against their high-flying opponents, 339 spectators attended the match, which was the second largest crowd in the country at that level of football on the weekend.
Martin Cooke, secretary at Alresford Town FC, said: “On behalf of everyone at Alresford Town FC, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Taylor Wimpey for sponsoring our match against Colden Common.
“This sponsorship helped enhance our matchday experience for everyone who came and we are incredibly grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s support and commitment to local sport.
“This contribution plays a meaningful role in the growth and development of our club, on and off the field.
“Although the result on the pitch was not the one we had hoped for, the day was a tremendous success in every other respect.
“To see such numbers, including a bumper contingent from our youth teams, brave the wet weather to support the team was fantastic, and reflects the strength and passion of our community.”
Roz Wells, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are delighted to have supported Alresford Town FC’s match against Colden Common.
“Our sponsorship was not only in support of the community surrounding our Alresford Down development in Alresford, but also to give a boost to local sports events such as this which really bring the community together.”
